On 16 May when Raila, the Azimio La Umoja Coalition party flagbearer, named former Justice Minister Martha Karua as his running mate, celebrations erupted in different parts of the country.

From Mombasa island to Malaba town on the Kenya-Uganda border, men and women took to the streets to celebrate Karua’s nomination.

Her nomination elicited hope among voters who had earlier expressed disappointment in naming Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate.