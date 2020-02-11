“Our companies don’t pay people off”: US Asst Sec. State Tibor Nagy

talking africa

It can be hard to categorise the US approach to Africa.

Many criticise the US security-first approach of recent years. But French military officers panicked when learning that the US was going to pull out its soldiers and equipment from the Sahel.

Africa – US trade is in decline. But a new drive to finance US companies who wish to trade with the continent has seen the creation of a new $60bn-strong development finance institution.

While the Prosper Africa initiative seems like a new business-minded direction for relations, it is hard not to feel the US concerns of Chinese progress in Africa behind it, and the mood music of visa bans and ‘s**thole countries’ does not help.

To help unpack this, we spoke to Tibor Nagy the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, a former ambassador who had retired from foreign service only to be called back by Donald Trump in May 2018 — a conversation held 16 January.

We talk about:

the new US drive to engage with African economies,

the great power competition on the continent,

how taking Sudan off the terror list is “not flipping a light switch”,

the reform agenda in Ethiopia,

and much more besides.

