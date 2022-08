Khat is a leafy green plant that contains a drug that is a stimulant. Khat is most frequently used in the Horn of Africa and parts of the Middle East.

President Mohamud took office in May of this year, with the drought and the government’s fight against the Islamist rebels of Al-Shabaab as major challenges.

In his early days in office, President Mohamud embarked on foreign visits to shore up support for his new government. Regionally, his first stop was Eritrea, followed by Kenya then Djibouti.