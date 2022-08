The independent electoral and boundaries commission had sent out an invitation to the media for a 3:00pm announcement of the presidential election outcome. The Bomas of Kenya, which hosted the National Tallying Centre, had been the centre of attention for the better part of Monday, as Kenyans awaited the arrival of presidential candidates and the IEBC commissioners.

On Sunday night, IEBC commissioners had announced presidential election results from 259 constituencies, with 31 remaining along with the total votes from the diaspora.