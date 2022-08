The US Treasury Department announced on 15 August that it was blocking US property and interests in property owned by Nathaniel McGill, who is Weah’s chief of staff and the minister of state for presidential affairs; Sayma Syrenius Cephus, the solicitor general and chief prosecutor; and Bill Twehway, the national port authority managing director. The three were designated under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act – or GloMag – for their alleged involvement in “ongoing public corruption in Liberia”.

