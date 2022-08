Kenya is at risk of a major political crisis after four commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disowned results that declared William Ruto as Kenya’s president-elect.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the contentious results under tight security after a closed door meeting by the seven commissioners failed to reach a common agreement on the presidential vote.

The Bomas of Kenya auditorium – where the tallying of the results had taken place – was turned into a battleground after word went round that the commissioners had failed to agree on the final results.