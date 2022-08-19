DRC: Can Joseph Kabila and the PPRD regain power?

A generous layer of cream, a slightly runny chocolate layer with impeccably distributed blue, yellow and red icing… Everything on the birthday cake that Joseph Kabila was about to cut seemed to awaken the appetites of the guests surrounding him.

On 31 March, the former president was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD). All the party’s bigwigs were present for the occasion. The permanent secretary general, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, former National Assembly presidents Aubin Minaku and Jeanine Mabunda…Whether with arms crossed or plates already in hand, each of them was no doubt hoping for his or her share.