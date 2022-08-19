20th anniversary

DRC: Can Joseph Kabila and the PPRD regain power?

By Romain Gras
Posted on Friday, 19 August 2022 15:34

Joseph Kabila displays ink on his hand after casting his vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Power struggles, uncertainty about the attitude to adopt for the 2023 presidential election and a possible candidacy for the country’s top office... Joseph Kabila's political family is seeking a second wind.

A generous layer of cream, a slightly runny chocolate layer with impeccably distributed blue, yellow and red icing… Everything on the birthday cake that Joseph Kabila was about to cut seemed to awaken the appetites of the guests surrounding him.

On 31 March, the former president was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD). All the party’s bigwigs were present for the occasion. The permanent secretary general, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, former National Assembly presidents Aubin Minaku and Jeanine Mabunda…Whether with arms crossed or plates already in hand, each of them was no doubt hoping for his or her share.

