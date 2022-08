Records from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) indicate that Somalia has now been in the grip of a devastating drought for 17 months, setting the requirements for a worsening multi-season drought well into 2023.

The drought, which the UN has said is the worst in years, has since plunged 7.7 million people – half the population – into a food crisis , while nearly a million others have been displaced. Amid this grim situation, the UN warned last week that it was facing a record funding gap to address global humanitarian needs.

War against climate change