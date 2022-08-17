Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan: What next after GERD’s 3rd filling

The third filling last week took the amount of water that the hydropower dam holds up to 22 billion cubic metres – close to a third of its overall 74-billion-cubic-metre capacity – cementing a years-long status-quo that Egypt and Sudan say compromises their water interests.

“The reality is that the more advanced the project is, in terms of construction and filling, the less the likelihood of Ethiopia making moves to satisfy demands from Cairo and Khartoum […],” William Davison, a senior Ethiopia analyst at the International Crisis Group tells The Africa Report.