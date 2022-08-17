DAM PICKLE

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan: What next after GERD’s 3rd filling

By Sherif Tarek
Posted on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 13:18

View of the GERD after its third filling on 11 August 2022. (photo: @TayeAtske Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the UN)

Unilaterally completing the third filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Ethiopia has further imposed its national project as a fait accompli, unfazed by incessant calls from downstream countries for coordination in filling and operating the $5bn dam.

The third filling last week took the amount of water that the hydropower dam holds up to 22 billion cubic metres – close to a third of its overall 74-billion-cubic-metre capacity – cementing a years-long status-quo that Egypt and Sudan say compromises their water interests.

“The reality is that the more advanced the project is, in terms of construction and filling, the less the likelihood of Ethiopia making moves to satisfy demands from Cairo and Khartoum […],” William Davison, a senior Ethiopia analyst at the International Crisis Group tells The Africa Report.

