Kenya 2022: Looming court battle on presidential election

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 11:40

Kenya's opposition leader Odinga addresses the nation after Ruto declared president-elect
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, who competed in Kenya's presidential election, addresses the nation following the announcement of the results of the presidential election, in Nairobi, Kenya August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

As was the case in Kenya back in 2017, the credibility of this year’s presidential election will once again be decided by the Supreme Court after the Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga rejected the results terming them ‘null and void’.

Speaking a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto the winner, Raila vowed to seek justice in court to overturn the win.

“In our view, there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a president-elect. Mr. Chebukati’s announcement purporting to announce a winner is a nullity,” he said, accusing the chairman of acting with gross impunity and in total disregard of the constitution.

“He could have plunged the country into chaos had our supporters not exercised great restraint,” Raila said.

