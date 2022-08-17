Kenya 2022: Looming court battle on presidential election

Speaking a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto the winner, Raila vowed to seek justice in court to overturn the win.

“In our view, there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a president-elect. Mr. Chebukati’s announcement purporting to announce a winner is a nullity,” he said, accusing the chairman of acting with gross impunity and in total disregard of the constitution.

“He could have plunged the country into chaos had our supporters not exercised great restraint,” Raila said.