According to the Kenyan constitution, Ruto should be sworn in to office on 30 August, which is the first Tuesday “following the fourteenth day after the date of the declaration [15 August] of the result of the presidential election,” the constitution provides. But this can only take place if there is no petition contesting the outcome of the presidential election at the supreme court.
Kenya 2022 elections: What is next for president-elect William Ruto?
Kenya’s president-elect William Ruto is counting down the days before he is bestowed the responsibility of steering the East African country for the next five years. Ruto served as deputy president since April 2013, so this will not be unfamiliar territory. But, his big day may however have to wait, should his main rival, Raila Odinga, make good on his promise to challenge Ruto’s 9 August election win in court.