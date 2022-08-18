Kenya 2022 elections: What is next for president-elect William Ruto?

According to the Kenyan constitution, Ruto should be sworn in to office on 30 August, which is the first Tuesday “following the fourteenth day after the date of the declaration [15 August] of the result of the presidential election,” the constitution provides. But this can only take place if there is no petition contesting the outcome of the presidential election at the supreme court.

