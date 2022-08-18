Kenya 2022: Election further deepens the divide among IEBC commissioners

Division at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) deepened after its chairman, Wafula Chebukati, claimed that the four commissioners who contested the presidential results had unsuccessfully pushed for a re-run.

In a hard-hitting statement, Chebukati said the four had wanted him to declare that none of the four presidential candidates had obtained the required 50% plus one threshold to be declared winner, as per the constitution.

Such a move, the chairman said, would have been against the law and the commissioners’ oath of office.