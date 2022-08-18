Nigeria: Senior power company staff feared an interview, they turned the lights out in protest

Striking electricity workers on Wednesday 18 August 2022, turned off Nigeria’s power grid for nearly 18 hours to protest a promotion interview that the Transmission Company of Nigeria was to conduct for some senior staff.

The workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, were protesting a directive by the board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria mandating principal managers in acting capacity to appear for a promotion interview.

In videos that have gone viral, the electricity workers could be seen shutting down power facilities, effectively plunging a nation of 210 million people into a blackout.

Representatives of the Nigerian government including the minister of labour and the minister of power, later met with the unions and promised to look into their demands which also include the payment of entitlement of some former electricity workers.

Strike over promotion exercise. Soon Arsenal will lose a game and people will strike until Arteta is gone pic.twitter.com/ij8KlbAEZK — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) August 17, 2022

The leader of the unions, Joe Ajaero, said the strike had been suspended for two weeks but added that they would resume the strike if their demands were not met.

Although the strike lasted for less than eight hours, Nigerians slept in total darkness as the grid was only turned back on the following day.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

READ MORE Nigeria power company association supports banning estimated electric bills

The action of the striking workers attracted criticism from thousands of Nigerians on social media.