South Africa: The Marikana massacre, an indelible stain for Cyril Ramaphosa

By Romain Chanson, in Johannesburg
Posted on Monday, 22 August 2022 15:18

Demonstrators wave placards during a site inspection by the judicial commission of inquiry into the shootings at Lonmin's Marikana mine October 1, 2012. A retired judge toured the spot where police killed 34 striking platinum miners in August as he opened a judicial inquiry on Monday into South Africa's bloodiest security incident since the end of apartheid. Ian Farlam has four months to uncover the events surrounding the August 16 "Marikana massacre", which sparked intense criticism not only of the police but also of mining bosses, unions, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and President Jacob Zuma. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The slaying of 34 striking miners by the national police on 16 August 2012 continues to dog the South African president, who at the time sat on the board of Lonmin, the company that owned the mine.

“Cyril Ramaphosa the bloodthirsty.” The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party is not playing around when it comes to implicating the head of state in the Marikana massacre, ten years ago. The second largest South African opposition party has accused Ramaphosa of being responsible for the death of 34 miners who were striking to demand a pay rise on 16 August 2012. The then businessman was a non-executive director of Lonmin (now Sibanye-Stillwater), one of the world’s largest platinum mines, in North West province. A total of 44 people lost their lives in the industrial action.

