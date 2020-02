coalition wobbles

Félix Tshisekedi, suspecting misuse of the funds allocated for his 100-day emergency programme, ordered an audit of the flyover constructions sites in Kinshasa. The decision has weakened the alliance.

President Félix Tshisekedi’s 100-day emergency programme, launched on 2 March, has focused attention on the controversy surrounding the financial rigour of public works.

The Congolese President’s infrastructure programme, which also included the construction of several road-tunnel crossings, is worth $46m (41.1m euro) to relieve traffic congestion in Kinshasa.

The controversy over delays in the work prompted Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga to call an inter-ministerial meeting on Saturday, 8 February, with representatives of the Budget Office.

Delays in work and… increased expenditure

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Baudoin Mayo Mambeke appealed to the Congolese people to remain patient.

“We ask the people of Congo to be patient. The reason why the leapfrogging has not evolved is because the finances were a bit difficult to manage,” he said, adding the government would immediately release $3.5m (3.2m euro), increasing that amount to $13.5m (12.4m euro) by May.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF : East Africa – Country Profiles 2020, a year of opportunity Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s East Africa - Country Profiles. Get your free PDF by completing the following form. Email Address * Full Name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

The deputy minister confidently reiterated “the [government’s] commitment to celebrate June 30 [60th anniversary of our independence, editor’s note] with the Kinshasa leapfrogging in place”.

The Council of Ministers, however, had already commissioned an audit on the funds allocated for the construction of these works, underlining that the Executive is taking the matter seriously.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Jean-Marc Kabund, interim president of the UDPS (an ally within the Cach coalition), was not so confident, and used the opportunity to severely criticise Vital Kamerhe, the chief of staff of the head of state, who had initially denied any delay in the work. Kabun made site visits on Thursday, 6 February.

The financial rigour of the executive in question

Behind these delays and accusations, a new snag in the Cach coalition between the UDPS and the UNC has emerged.

“The 100-day programme is a way of showing the way forward, but it did not pretend to solve all the country’s infrastructure problems,” said Nicolas Kazadi, Ambassador-at-Large of the President of the Republic and former coordinator of the project.

The emergency program as a whole (not just infrastructure) has already spent $422m (386.4m euro), way beyond the $304m (278.4m euro) originally allocated in August 2019.