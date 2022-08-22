Will the next battle in the diplomatic war between France and Mali be fought in New York? Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop wrote to the UN Security Council on 16 August to demand an emergency meeting on the situation in his country. In his letter, the diplomatic chief multiplies the accusations against France and its soldiers – the last of whom officially left Malian territory on 15 August.
Mali accuses France of providing intelligence and weapons to terrorists
The showdown between Mali and France continues at the United Nations in New York. Bamako has referred the matter to the UN Security Council, claiming to have evidence of Paris' support for Malian terrorist groups.