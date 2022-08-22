emergency meeting

Mali accuses France of providing intelligence and weapons to terrorists

By Mathieu Olivier
Posted on Monday, 22 August 2022 11:24

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop attends a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart after their meeting in Moscow, 20 May 2022. ©YURI KADOBNOV/POOL/AFP

The showdown between Mali and France continues at the United Nations in New York. Bamako has referred the matter to the UN Security Council, claiming to have evidence of Paris' support for Malian terrorist groups.

Will the next battle in the diplomatic war between France and Mali be fought in New York? Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop wrote to the UN Security Council on 16 August to demand an emergency meeting on the situation in his country. In his letter, the diplomatic chief multiplies the accusations against France and its soldiers – the last of whom officially left Malian territory on 15 August.

