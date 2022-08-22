money hunt

Ghana: Parliament begins anti-corruption probe into Covid expenditure

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Monday, 22 August 2022 16:45

A health worker sits behind a table in the lobby of a clinic in Adukrom, Ghana April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

Suspicious of corruption, the opposition in parliament has triggered a parliamentary inquiry into Ghana’s Covid-19 expenditure, putting a demand burden on the country’s purse holder, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Back in June, the speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin had tasked the health and finance committees to investigate the country’s Covid-19 incomes and expenditures and report its findings back to the House.

This was after the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, delivered a much-anticipated address to the legislative body highlighting Covid-19-related monies the State received and expended.

An unimpressed opposition wanted more than what was presented. They accused the government of misappropriating over $6bn allegedly drawn into the country from the AfDB, the World Bank, the EU and the IMF for different Covid-19 programmes.

