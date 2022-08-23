Agri-tech: Three African start-ups innovating in agricultural transformation

Ikenna Nzewi – Releaf (Nigeria)

Industrialising food processing thanks to technology is the dream of Ikenna Nzewi, CEO and co-founder of Releaf, a Nigerian start-up that develops technical and technological solutions linking farmers and agri-food factories, one of the continent’s weak points.

Nzewi was still a student at Harvard when the idea came to him in 2017. He started from the observation that in his country, the value chain – both in terms of production and processing – was not very efficient in a vegetable oil market that, according to Releaf, is worth nearly $3 billion annually.