Ever glamorous, even in a light tank top and jeans with heels, and looking surprisingly fresh for someone from a trip to Ibiza, the jack-of-all-entertainment-trades was due for a well-earned break; and a cigar, apparently.

Dumas began her illustrious career as a paralegal in Ghana, working multiple jobs to fund her love of luxury, she says. After a stint of entrepreneurial courses and project management training schemes, she wanted more.

The big break

Then came her big break in the entertainment industry — as with so many other people, the result of gumption and blind luck.