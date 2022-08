The historic appointment puts an African-born leader in charge of the world’s largest bilateral aid programme for the continent.

1. Native daughter

Muyangwa was born in rural Zambia shortly before the country’s independence from British rule in 1964 when it was still known as Northern Rhodesia. She relocated to the capital, Lusaka, to live with her uncle as a child, an experience she credits for expanding her outlook on the world.

2. Staying rooted