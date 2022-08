The government’s Road Development Agency (RDA) is expected to announce – “before September this year” – a contractor to build the key road linking the capital Lusaka to the copper-rich regions. It is a strategic route: Southern Africa’s sole access corridor to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Last February, the United Party for National Development (UPND) government cancelled the $1.2bn road contract awarded to China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation (CJIC) in 2017 by the regime, citing “overpricing” of the tender.