Kagia serves as a senior advisor and deputy chief of staff to the president of Kenya. Her research and management portfolio speaks volumes to the president’s choice of having her take the lead on crucial policy development, particularly with regards to education of the girl child.

In sub-Saharan Africa, 32.6 million girls of primary and lower-secondary school age are out of school, with millions more at risk as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Bank says without improvements in gender equality, we will not reduce poverty in Africa. We look at the crux of the matter.