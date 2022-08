The three officials sanctioned – Nathaniel McGill, Sayma Syrenius Cephus, and Bill Twehway – are all senior figures in the presidency and members of Weah’s inner caucus.

Nathaniel McGill is Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to President Weah; Sayma Syrenius Cephus is the Solicitor General and Chief Prosecutor of Liberia; and Bill Twehway is the current Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA).

For the opposition, President Weah’s subsequent suspension of the three officials and call for them to be investigated doesn’t go far enough. They want the three to resign or be sacked.