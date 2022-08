“In order for the state to benefit from a new IMF loan, there has to be harmony between fiscal policy and monetary policy,” Amr Elalfy, head of research at the Cairo-based Prime Securities tells The Africa Report. “This has been absent.”

The most anticipated step under the new acting governor Hassan Abdullah, who President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi installed hours before Thursday’s scheduled meeting of the CBE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), is to implement a more flexible exchange rate, for which the IMF has been pushing as Egypt seeks to take out a new loan from the global lender.