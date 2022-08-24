anti-criminal mind

Ghana: 10 things about Kissi Agyebeng, the special prosecutor on corruption

By Kent Mensah
Posted on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 11:54

Ghana special prosecutor on corruption Kissi Agyebeng is trying to make the vice less attractive to government officials. It is a full time job.

A year of silence, carefully reviewing documents with his team, Agyebeng is now dominating media headlines as he goes after public sector workers allegedly involved in corruption.

He has ordered the commissioner of customs to stop all auction sales until he concludes a probe into their activities from 2016 to August 2022.

READ MORE Ghana: Parliament begins anti-corruption probe into Covid expenditure

He has also recovered $100,000 from Labianca Foods, owned by a member of the council of state – an advisory body for the president – for allegedly paying lowered taxes with the help of customs officials.

Here are ten things you should know about the special prosecutor:

