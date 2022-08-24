DRC: Dan Gertler, the inevitable rise of Kabila’s businessman

This is part 2 of a 4-part series

In April 2003, when the Sun City agreements were signed in South Africa under the eyes of Thabo Mbeki, Dan Gertler was proud. Very proud, in fact. Secretly, he has just participated in the elaboration of the peace process between the government and the Congolese rebel groups. He spent hours alone with Paul Kagame, talked for days with Joseph Kabila and used his influence with the Bush administration in the US. Thus, inevitably, the occasional diplomat, who is first and foremost a businessman, rubbed his hands together in glee.