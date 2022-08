This is part 3 of a 4-part series

At the turn of the 2010s, the battle for Katanga Mining and the entry of the Swiss giant Glencore made Dan Gertler a key player in the Congolese mining sector. It seemed that nothing could stop the Israeli tycoon. “At the end of the 2000s, Gertler took advantage of the momentum that accompanied the election of Joseph Kabila, the election of Moïse Katumbi as governor of Katanga and the increase in investment in the province,” says an insider of the former governor, who became an adversary. In 2011, Gécamines also changed boss.