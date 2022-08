This is part 4 of a 4-part series

On 21 December 2017, night fell on Tel Aviv, and Dan Gertler was unreachable. Outside the synagogue that he is used to frequenting, cameras and journalists were waiting patiently to see him. The tycoon did not know it yet, but the knife had fallen. 19 of his companies and his right-hand man, Pieter Deboutte, who manages his business in Congo, had just been included in a first wave of sanctions in which he was the main target.