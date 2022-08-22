Egypt: Who is Seif al-Adel, the prospective head of al-Qaeda?

The FBI has promised $10m for any information leading to Seif al-Adel’s capture. This Egyptian in his sixties – his precise date of birth is unknown – is now being considered to take over al-Qaeda’s leadership, following the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a US strike in Afghanistan on 31 July. From Anwar al-Sadat’s assassination in 1981 to the emergence of IS, Adel has witnessed all the developments in international jihadism over the past 40 years.