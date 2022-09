Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry was born in 1952, the year the modern post-colonial Egyptian state was established to intrinsically put an end to a history of British occupation and monarchical rule.

The career diplomat has lived through the eras of all Egyptian presidents.

He was educated during the time of Gamal Abdel Nasser (1954-1970), and served as an attaché during Anwar al-Sadat’s tenure (1970-1981). In 1982, at the beginning of Hosni Mubarak’s time (1981-2011), Shoukry returned to Egypt.