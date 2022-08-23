write down

China cancels 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries

By Eric Olander, The Africa Report
Posted on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 11:33

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed a group of African foreign ministers during a virtual FOCAC 8 follow-up session on August 18, 2022.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi unveiled a minor debt relief package for 17 African countries, writing off 23 interest-free loans that came due at the end of the last year.

Wang made the announcement on Thursday at a meeting with a group of African foreign ministers to monitor the progress of commitments made at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation conference that took place last November in Senegal.

It’s important to note that these grants, or interest-free loans, account for a tiny share of China’s loan portfolio in Africa — in the low single digits — and Wang’s announcement does not have any impact on the much larger commercial and concessional obligations that are due.

Also, this is by no means unprecedented. In fact, China has canceled a number of zero-interest loans to African governments in recent years.

