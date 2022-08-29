Morocco is forcibly transitioning to electric vehicles

Although local sales of electric vehicles have increased significantly, the overall situation remains negligible due to a lack of infrastructure and incentives from the Moroccan authorities.

At a time when the global automotive industry is in the process of transitioning to electric vehicles, Morocco is already trying to position itself as a future regional hub.

“Morocco has a total production capacity of 700,000 cars, some of which are designed to make the transition to electric cars fairly easily,” Ryad Mezzour, the minister of industry and trade, told us.