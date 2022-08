The mineral-rich belt that straddles Zambia and the DRC produces more than 70% of global cobalt of which more than 95% is exported in raw form, depriving the two countries of the much-needed place in the electric vehicle value chain.

Last April, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and his DRC counterpart Félix Tshisekedi witnessed the signing ceremony in Lusaka for the cooperation agreement expected to provide a framework for cooperation on the initiative to develop the battery value chain.

Revamping cobalt production in Zambia