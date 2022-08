A damning revelation by a whistleblower on how the presidential vote tallies were allegedly manipulated has thrown more doubt on the credibility of this year’s elections.

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court, the whistleblower – whose identity is concealed – confesses he was part of a team of 56 people dubbed “The Team” who had been recruited to manipulate results.

“A team of 10 computer specialists headed ‘The Team’ to undertake the task,” says the whistleblower who is quoted in the court documents.