BAT reverses ban to relaunch nicotine pouches in Kenya

Confidential documents seen by The Africa Report show that BAT Kenya Plc imported ten tonnes of Velo – the new name for the nicotine pouches in Kenya, and the name given to the product in other countries – from South Africa in July 2022, and has already ordered additional supplies, which are expected to arrive in the country by the end of August. An initial ban on the nicotine pouches, previously called Lyft, was established in October 2020.

READ MORE BAT-Kenya lobbying for tax reduction to give Lyft a lifeline in Africa