back in business

BAT reverses ban to relaunch nicotine pouches in Kenya

By Herald Aloo
Posted on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 13:13

The British American Tobacco logo is seen on a Redmi phone screen in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on 23 August, 2022. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Sipa USA)

In less than 24 months, nicotine pouches are back on the Kenyan market after British American Tobacco (BAT), the biggest manufacturer in Kenya, lobbied government authorities for their reintroduction. Meanwhile, the tobacco manufacturer continues to push for the opening of its $2.5m nicotine manufacturing plant in Nairobi.

Confidential documents seen by The Africa Report show that BAT Kenya Plc imported ten tonnes of Velo – the new name for the nicotine pouches in Kenya, and the name given to the product in other countries – from South Africa in July 2022, and has already ordered additional supplies, which are expected to arrive in the country by the end of August. An initial ban on the nicotine pouches, previously called Lyft, was established in October 2020.

READ MORE BAT-Kenya lobbying for tax reduction to give Lyft a lifeline in Africa

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business