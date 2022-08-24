Angola: Lourenço tried to break with Dos Santos legacy, will voters buy it?

For years, elections in Angola have been seen as a way for MPLA, the ruling party, to legitimise the autocratic, securitised state it has dominated since the country gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

Until 1992, Angola was a one-party state in the throes of a devastating civil war; the onset of multiparty democracy that year did nothing to shake the MPLA’s grip on the state and its institutions.

READ MORE Angola: Spanish tech firm accused of helping ruling MPLA steal elections

With the onset of lasting peace in 2002, the ruling party finally gained an opportunity to govern unopposed. Or so it thought.