Angola: Lourenço tried to break with Dos Santos legacy, will voters buy it?

Zambia: The first year of a Hichilema Foreign Policy
President Hakainde Hichilema impressively maintained momentum on a highly creative foreign policy through his first year as Zambia's leader. ... At his inauguration, a year ago this week, Hichilema inherited a country with a heavily indebted economy and a reputation for fiscal unreliability. He has secured, for now at least, Zambian citizens’ buy-in and patience for what he is seeking to do – with future debt-repayment austerity lurking on the horizon.