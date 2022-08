Big smiles, a hug, and the features of faces that have barely aged. Although two years have passed, only the grey goatee framing Vital Kamerhe’s face serves as a reminder of the time and the trials he has gone through since his last meeting with Félix Tshisekedi.

On 28 June, the two men met at the Cité de l’Union Africaine in Kinshasa to demonstrate their close relationship in front of the cameras, as if it had never been on the verge of ending.