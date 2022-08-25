Ethiopia’s Ahmed Abiy congratulated Ruto minutes after he was declared winner. In the next 12 hours, messages came from Somalia, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zimbabwe heads of state.
Ethiopia, DRC, Uganda…Can Ruto take on Kenyatta’s roles in East Africa?
Congratulations messages from regional heads of state came in quickly after William Ruto was declared winner of Kenya’s presidential election, despite protests from Raila Odinga’s camp who lost by a small margin. If Ruto’s victory is not overturned by the supreme court, will he be able to fill in the role of Uhuru Kenyatta as a major player in the region in conflict resolution and promoting trade?