Ethiopia, DRC, Uganda…Can Ruto take on Kenyatta’s roles in East Africa?

BIG SHOE TO FILL?

Congratulations messages from regional heads of state came in quickly after William Ruto was declared winner of Kenya’s presidential election, despite protests from Raila Odinga’s camp who lost by a small margin. If Ruto’s victory is not overturned by the supreme court, will he be able to fill in the role of Uhuru Kenyatta as a major player in the region in conflict resolution and promoting trade?