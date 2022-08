Since the clashes in June, several Maasai have been arrested and charged with murder at the Arusha Magistrate Court, while several others have been injured at the hands of government forces – accusations denied by the state.

“I am not leaving this historical land to me and my ancestors. I will fight until the end,” one Maasai pastoralist tells The Africa Report from Ngorongoro, on conditions of anonymity, fearing government reprisal.