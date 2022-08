Nigerian journalist and activist, Agba Jalingo, recently took to social media to raise the alarm about the presence of armed men in his Lagos home who he later discovered were policemen. “They have held my wife and my daughter hostage downstairs. I don’t feel safe,” he said.

“I have information that the police were sent from Abuja… I don’t know what I have done again, but I am afraid for my life. They were sent by Franko Ayade. They are trying to force their way in right now,” the frantic publisher of Cross River Watch said on Facebook.