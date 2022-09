Julius Ayuk Tabe was the first president of the Interim Government (IG) of the ‘Federal Republic of Ambazonia’.

Ayuk Tabe had been living in Nigeria from where the council was arranging meetings. In September 2017, he called on the takumbengs, groups of older women protecting protesters from troops, to lead the processions. From Nigeria, Ayuk Tabe took the lead after Cameroonian authorities arrested lawyers and teachers.