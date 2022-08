The upcoming 2023 elections are unusually open for Nigeria: the two main parties have been joined by two viable ‘third forces’, says a US think tank, making the possible outcomes hard to predict.

During the 1979 election that ushered in the 2nd Republic, Nigeria had three main presidential hopefuls: Obafemi Awolowo of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and Nnamdi Azikiwe of the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP).