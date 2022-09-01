Fuel hedging is where airlines agree to purchase oil in the future at a predetermined earlier price, thereby mitigating risks in the event of volatility. This means that hedging costs are mainly for future benefits depending on how soon the oil market becomes volatile.
Kenya Airways: Collaboration and hedging key to future success, says CEO
The last time Kenya Airways (KQ) made a profit was back in 2012, with net earnings of KSh1.66bn ($13.8m). In a bid to return to its more profitable days, KQ has three main strategies to uplift Kenya’s national carrier into a profitable path after ten years of successive losses, which were worsened by pandemic-induced travel restrictions and fuel price hikes.