pooling efforts

Kenya Airways: Collaboration and hedging key to future success, says CEO

By Herald Aloo
Posted on Thursday, 1 September 2022 12:36

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka speaks during an interview with Reuters in Nairobi
Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka in Nairobi, Kenya February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

The last time Kenya Airways (KQ) made a profit was back in 2012, with net earnings of KSh1.66bn ($13.8m). In a bid to return to its more profitable days, KQ has three main strategies to uplift Kenya’s national carrier into a profitable path after ten years of successive losses, which were worsened by pandemic-induced travel restrictions and fuel price hikes.

Fuel hedging is where airlines agree to purchase oil in the future at a predetermined earlier price, thereby mitigating risks in the event of volatility. This means that hedging costs are mainly for future benefits depending on how soon the oil market becomes volatile.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business