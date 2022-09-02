Uganda: What is commitment? ‘It’s life’, says Bobi Wine

The musician-turned-opposition leader has long captured hearts and minds across the continent as a champion of the downtrodden. Instead of despairing over President Yoweri Museveni’s sixth-term victory, the restless revolutionary in the signature red beret is spending his summer standing up for African democracy from Kenyan polling places to the crimson carpet of this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

The Africa Report caught up with Wine – whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi – by phone in mid-August as he prepared to launch the annual convention of his National Unity Platform (NUP) with members of the Ugandan diaspora in the United States.