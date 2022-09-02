Coffee with

Uganda: What is commitment? ‘It’s life’, says Bobi Wine

By Nancy-Wangue Moussissa
Posted on Friday, 2 September 2022 11:07

Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine arrives at the news conference at his home in Kasangati, Kampala
Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine arrives at the news conference at his home in Kasangati, Kampala, Uganda July 24, 2019. REUTERS/James Akena

18 months since his defeat in Uganda’s tainted presidential election, Bobi Wine is the one touring the world as his global stardom reaches new heights.

The musician-turned-opposition leader has long captured hearts and minds across the continent as a champion of the downtrodden. Instead of despairing over President Yoweri Museveni’s sixth-term victory, the restless revolutionary in the signature red beret is spending his summer standing up for African democracy from Kenyan polling places to the crimson carpet of this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

The Africa Report caught up with Wine – whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi – by phone in mid-August as he prepared to launch the annual convention of his National Unity Platform (NUP) with members of the Ugandan diaspora in the United States.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics