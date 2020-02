rift brewing

Kalev Mutond, suspected of “attempted destabilisation,” was questioned by the National Intelligence Agency (ANR), which he formerly headed for eight years.

He denies the allegations completely, while the FCC is positioning itself to respond.

Arrested on 12 February at Ndjili International Airport in Kinshasa for illegal possession of a diplomatic passport, Kalev Mutond was released shortly thereafter.

However, the Directorate General of Migration (DGM) prohibited him from leaving the country, a decision the former head of the ANR claims not to have been informed of.

FCC meeting held in Kinshasa

Now suspected of “attempted destabilisation” by the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mutond had travelled with the same passport in several countries in the region.

When contacted for comment, he denied the allegations and explained that Joseph Kabila had authorised all of his trips, including a December 2019 trip to Uganda during which he met with Yoweri Museveni.

The former head of the ANR also brandished a travel order issued by the Congolese Office of the Prime Minister covering his trip to Entebbe, Uganda, from 9 to 12 February.

He was sent there to serve as a “political adviser” to Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba.

According to our information, the FCC (Kabila’s coalition), which is concerned about the recent arrests targeting its top ranks, including Jaynet Kabila, held a meeting in Kinshasa and will release a statement in the coming days.