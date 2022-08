CHARM OFFENSIVE

Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of land forces of Uganda army and son of President Museveni, has been a longtime friend of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s enemies: Egypt and the Tigray. The latter are embroiled in a war with the federal government of Ethiopia led by Abiy, so when the Ethiopian PM invited Muhoozi to Addis Ababa, many eyebrows were raised.