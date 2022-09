This is part 6 of a 7-part series

Nasr City, a suburban neighbourhood in Cairo, can easily be the busiest district in the city, due to a number of shopping malls, residential areas, bureaucratic complexes, and civilian military buildings. Right next to a lingerie store you might see a military unit and opposite a shopping mall with a big banner advertising the most recent Marvel film, there might be a military intelligence affiliated facility with heavily guarded soldiers.

However, there’s one street that always remains void of traffic: Dr Abd El-Aziz El-Shennawy Street, home to Egypt’s current place of power: Al-Masa Hotel.