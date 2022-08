It is an image and a gesture that suggests how well Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Algeria ended.

As the French president prepared to leave Algiers on Saturday 27 August after a three-day trip, Algeria’s Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided to have the French presidential plane escorted by four Sukhoï Su-30s of the army to the limits of Algerian airspace. In the plane that brought back Macron and his large delegation, it is an understatement to say that this gesture – which constitutes a first in the annals of relations between the two countries – was much appreciated.