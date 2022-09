On 25 October 1993, at the height of the 12 June protests in Nigeria, four youths hijacked a passenger plane in order to force the government to recognise MKO Abiola as the president-elect of the country. The four boys – Benneth Oluwadaisi, Kenny Razak Lawal, Kabir Adenuga and Richard Ogunderu – diverted the Abuja-bound plane to Niger Republic, holding all passengers hostage with a toy gun for three days until they were arrested by Nigerien authorities.