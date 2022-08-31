Liberia: Weah’s new Chief Justice will have to win confidence of Liberians

Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh is one of two female justices currently on Liberia’s Supreme Court bench after her appointment in 2013 by former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. She is the third most senior justice at the country’s apex court.

If confirmed by the senate, she will be the third female chief justice in the court’s 174-year history. Be that as it may, she will be facing her biggest challenge yet as the head of a judicial system: changing public perception that the judiciary is corrupt and politicised.

Challenges